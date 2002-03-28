Once and Again no more
ABC will say goodbye to its critically acclaimed but long-suffering drama, Once and Again, Monday, April 15.
Fans deserve "a fully realized conclusion" to the romance between Lily (Sela
Ward) and Rick (Billy Campbell) -- the couple who came together after each was
divorced -- ABC Entertainment chief Susan Lyne said.
The show debuted Sept. 21, 1999.
