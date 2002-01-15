Once & Again bumped again
New ABC Entertainment president Susan Lyne is wasting little time shaking up
the network's lineup.
On Tuesday, Lyne pulled low-rated Friday-night drama Once & Again
off the schedule -- it had already been bumped from its Friday 10 p.m. slot to
make room for 20/20 -- and put new game show The Chair in its 9
p.m. EST/PST time slot.
ABC executives said Once & Again will return to the lineup, moving
to Monday nights at 10 p.m. starting March 4.
As for The Chair, ABC executives said, the new game show will air on
Friday this week, and a decision has not been made on what will go in the 9 p.m.
slot permanently.
