Omnicom making $30 million UPN buy
Omnicom Group's media-buying unit is working on a $30 million TV package buy with UPN including show sponsorships, cross-promotions and product placements, The Wall Street Journal reports.
OMD, the Omnicom buying arm, is reportedly ponying up the $30 million on behalf of McDonald's, Cingular Wireless, Sony's PlayStation, Vivendi Universal's Universal Pictures, Gillette and State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance for a variety of deals. For example, Sony is looking to do a cross-promotion for its PlayStation video game system around UPN's Roswell sci-fi series.
The deal was initiated by the Hollywood-based Endeavor Agency, which approached Omnicom after UPN retained Endeavor several months ago to develop fall series promotions.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.