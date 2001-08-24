Omnicom making $30 million UPN buy

Omnicom Group's media-buying unit is working on a $30 million TV package buy with UPN including show sponsorships, cross-promotions and product placements, The Wall Street Journal reports.

OMD, the Omnicom buying arm, is reportedly ponying up the $30 million on behalf of McDonald's, Cingular Wireless, Sony's PlayStation, Vivendi Universal's Universal Pictures, Gillette and State Farm Mutual Auto Insurance for a variety of deals. For example, Sony is looking to do a cross-promotion for its PlayStation video game system around UPN's Roswell sci-fi series.

The deal was initiated by the Hollywood-based Endeavor Agency, which approached Omnicom after UPN retained Endeavor several months ago to develop fall series promotions.