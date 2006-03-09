OmniBus Unveils Tool for News, Sports

Automation supplier OmniBus Systems has introduced a new system for logging live and recorded events for news and sports production, the OPUS News & Sports Logging solution.

The system provides fast one-button-press event logging, task-configurable user interfaces, and intuitive desktop control of live and prerecorded feeds, and its ability to review and filter logged events allows the production staffers to focus on highlights and quickly create shot lists for review and export to editors for finishing.

The OPUS News & Sports Logging System is part of OmniBus' OPUS Content Management and Workflow suite and is fully integrated with OmniBus Colossus transmission automation and HeadLine news suites, as well as automation and newsroom systems from other vendors.

"We designed the news and sports logging component of our OPUS content-management and workflow suite to enhance and automate the live production environment through flexible real-time logging and rapid access to stored and logged content,” says OmniBus VP of Technology John Wadle. “As a result, broadcasters can bring high-quality breaking-news segments and the latest sports highlights to air quickly."