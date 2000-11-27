OmniBus, Quantel in Canadian Deal

Automation firm OmniBus Systems and graphics-and-server supplier Quantel have teamed on a $1.3 million deal to install the Inspiration integrated news-production system at Canadian television network Radio Canada. Inspiration will support the news operations of both Radio Canada, Canada's largest French television network, and the RDI 24-hour news network as part of a new Montreal studio called the News Complex.

Inspiration, a solution jointly developed and marketed by OmniBus and Quantel, couples Quantel's Clipbox and Cachebox video servers with OmniBus browse software and automation technology to support embedded editing, journalist browsing and editing, transmission automation and story preparation.