Omneon Helps KLRU Go Tapeless
As a part of its transition to a tapeless environment, KLRU Austin, Texas, has deployed an Omneon Video Networks "Spectrum" media-server system.
The Omneon system is used to broadcast a regular broadcast channel, an exclusive channel for the local Time Warner cable system and four digital channels. The Omneon system makes available both shared storage and synchronized playout operations. The station will also use the system to tape-delay HD programming.
