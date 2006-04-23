Omneon Debuts MediaGrid

Server supplier Omneon Video Networks announced a major strategic shift into the media storage market with a new product, MediaGrid.

MediaGrid uses multiple standard IT-based components and Gigabit Ethernet networking to provide access to large digital media files to multiple users, and is designed to provide centralized storage that is scalable in capacity, bandwidth and media processing power.

“There’s no architectural limit on the size of the storage,” says Omneon Executive Chairman Larry Kaplan.

MediaGrid is being beta-tested by Discovery and Turner.

Omneon has been developing MediaGrid since 2002, and represents the input of myriad broadcasters. Kramer says the product could be a major source of growth for Omneon. He estimates the media storage market to be worth $500 to $700 million a year