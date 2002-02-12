Olympics still strong for NBC
NBC got another strong night out of the Olympic Games Monday, averaging a
19.6 household Nielsen Media Research rating and 30 share, a 32 percent rating
gain over Nagano's day four.
The Olympics have averaged a 20.1/32 in prime time for the first four nights,
25 percent higher than the same period of the Nagano Games four years ago.
It was the highest-rated Monday night for any network since the Academy
Awards telecast of March 23, 1998, and NBC's highest-rated Monday since July 29,
1996, when the Atlanta Olympics aired.
