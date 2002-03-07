Olympics snowed weekend syndies

The weekend shows in national syndication won't be taking home any medals for

the month of February. Thanks to the Winter Olympic Games, weekend series were down

across the board during February sweeps.

Even with all of the pre-emptions and competition on NBC, Entertainment

Tonight Weekend still managed to come out on top and dominate all of its

syndication rivals during the sweeps.

ET Weekend won its fifth straight sweeps period with a 3.8 national

rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. ET Weekend was down 21

percent from last February, though.

Action series Andromeda placed second in the sweeps among all weekend

shows, averaging a 3.0 rating, down 19 percent.

The X-Files (down 26 percent) and Stargate SG-1 (down 7 percent)

tied for third at a 2.8.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer was the highest-rated new weekend series for the

sweeps, averaging a 2.6.

Fellow newcomers World's Wildest Police Videos and Mutant X

averaged a 2.5.

Next week, final national results for all other syndicated programs during

the sweeps will be made available by Nielsen.