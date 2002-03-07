Olympics snowed weekend syndies
The weekend shows in national syndication won't be taking home any medals for
the month of February. Thanks to the Winter Olympic Games, weekend series were down
across the board during February sweeps.
Even with all of the pre-emptions and competition on NBC, Entertainment
Tonight Weekend still managed to come out on top and dominate all of its
syndication rivals during the sweeps.
ET Weekend won its fifth straight sweeps period with a 3.8 national
rating, according to Nielsen Media Research. ET Weekend was down 21
percent from last February, though.
Action series Andromeda placed second in the sweeps among all weekend
shows, averaging a 3.0 rating, down 19 percent.
The X-Files (down 26 percent) and Stargate SG-1 (down 7 percent)
tied for third at a 2.8.
Buffy the Vampire Slayer was the highest-rated new weekend series for the
sweeps, averaging a 2.6.
Fellow newcomers World's Wildest Police Videos and Mutant X
averaged a 2.5.
Next week, final national results for all other syndicated programs during
the sweeps will be made available by Nielsen.
