Olympics ratings stay strong
NBC said it has averaged a 19.5 Nielsen Media Research rating and 31 share
for its six nights of Olympic Games coverage from Salt Lake City, up 19 percent
compared with the first six nights of CBS' coverage of the Nagano Games four
years ago.
Wednesday night's telecast delivered a 17.5/28, up 14
percent from day-six coverage of Nagano.
