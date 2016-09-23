Olympics Push August TV Spending Up 40%

Powered by NBCUniversal’s coverage of the Olympics, TV ad spending jumped 40% to $3.5 billion in August, according to new figures from research company Standard Media Index.

Broadcast spending for the month was up 1.6%, with cable showing an 8% gain.

Spending on NBC was up 290% thanks to Rio, giving the Peacock network a 66% share of the broadcast market. A year ago, it has a 23% share of the market, SMI said.

NBCU’s digital properties also posted a big gain, rising 131% from a year ago.

August was a huge month for scatter spending, up 101% from a year ago. Scatter ad accounted for 33% of the market. The value of ad bought in the upfront was up 22%.

Year to date total TV spending is up 7% from a year ago.

Total ad spending across all media was up 24.8% in August, according to SMI.

Digital spending was up 16.4%. So far this year, digital spending is up 15% and digital has a 33.8% share of the advertising pie.

Advertising on pure-play video was up 41.5%. Social media sites were up 53.1%

Among the biggest gainers in the digital space were Snapchat, up 683%, Facebook, Spotify and YouTube. Yahoo also posted a 55% increase.

Print was down, with newspapers dropping 23.5% in August and magazines facing a 7.9% decrease.

SMI gathers its data from the computers systems of most of the biggest media agencies representing 70% of total spending in the U.S.