Clark Named Global CEO At Media Buyer GroupM

Kelly Clark has been named global CEO of GroupM, one of the world’s largest media buyers.

Clark had been CEO of GroupM North America.

GroupM also said that Dominic Proctor is stepping down as global president. He will continue to work with GroupM’s parent company, WPP, on strategic products.

Related: Dooley Out as CEO at Viacom

“Kelly has demonstrated inspiring leadership at every turn in his career, and he has earned the respect of our clients and our people,” said GroupM’s Global Chairman Irwin Gotlieb. “He has broad experience in North America, Asia and Europe and is focused intensely on delivering advantage to our clients. I am looking forward to working with him to build on our momentum.”

GroupM is parent to media agencies Mindshare, MEC, MediaCom and Maxus.

Related: GroupM Raises U.S. TV Spending Forecast

Clark was with Maxus and Mindshare as a top exec, as well as GroupM’s CEO for Europe.

“GroupM is in a great position to help our clients win in an incredibly competitive marketplace,” Clark said. “Our investments in data, technology and most importantly, our talented people will help us achieve that ambition. It will require a lot of change and a united focus, so I can’t wait to get started with Irwin and our leadership team.”