Olympics Power NBCU to Top of Podium Among Media Distributors in August

The Paris Summer Olympics pushed Comcast’s NBCUniversal unit to the top spot on Nielsen’s list of media distributors for August.

Nielsen said that NBCU’s units including NBC, USA Network and Peacock, accumulated 13.4% of TV usage — the biggest share since Nielsen began keeping track in November 2023.

NBCU had 9.5% of TV viewing in July.

USA Network viewership jumped 47%, Peacock showed a 39% gain in streaming and viewing across NBC’s broadcast affiliates rose 62%.

(Image credit: Nielsen)

NBCU also got a boost from the Democratic National Convention, which boosted viewing of news network MSNBC by 43% compared to July.

YouTube dropped to the No. 2 spot in the distributor’s rankings in August, but its share increased to 10.6% from 10.4% in July.

Also showing an increase in share during August was The Roku Channel, which had 1.7% of TV usage.

Nielsen noted that with the start of the football season not happening until September and their fall TV premieres still on the way, The Walt Disney Co., Fox and Paramount had August lulls.