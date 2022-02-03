Olympics Opening Ceremony Features Dwayne Johnson Film

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson narrates a film that’s part of the Olympic Games Opening Ceremony on NBC. The film is called I Dare You and it tells the story of how young athletes dare to pursue high-stakes Olympic events. Johnson narrates the film.

Opening Ceremony live coverage begins at 6:30 a.m. ET February 4 on NBC and Peacock. The ceremony will later run in prime on NBC and Peacock, starting at 8 p.m., as will I Dare You.

“Our athletes representing Team USA at this year’s Winter Olympics are some of the most talented and determined men and women in the world,” said Johnson. “They have dedicated their lives to their sport, pushing through injuries and personal setbacks, training through the toughest of conditions, to rise up and join the elite who have the opportunity to represent their country in the most iconic competition in the world. It’s my honor to once again be asked to participate in the presentation of the Opening Ceremony. And on behalf of our country, I will proudly introduce our U.S. Olympians to the world as they take that first step of defining their legacy.”

Olympic competition began February 2 with women’s hockey and mixed doubles curling. February 3 sees the U.S. women’s hockey team against Finland at 8:10 a.m. on USA Network and Peacock. There’s also figure skating, curling and men’s and women’s moguls skiing.

Besides the Opening Ceremony, February 4 offers curling, figure skating, snowboarding, hockey and alpine skiing.

The closing ceremony happens February 20. ■