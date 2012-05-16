Olympics: NBC Lays Out Cable Plans

NBC Sports laid out some of the Olympic plans for its cable networks this summer, saying that CNBC will air boxing coverage and that Bravo will be serving up tennis.

NBC Sports also said that MSNBC will host 155.5 hours of a wide variety of Olympic sports from London.

CNBC will carry 73 hours of Olympic boxing coverage -- including the debut of women's Olympic boxing.

Bravo will serve as the home of Olympic tennis with 56 hours of coverage.

MSNBC's, CNBC's and Bravo's Olympic coverage will complement the programming airing on NBC Sports Network. NBCU said details of that network's programming will be released shortly.

Telemundo will provide the most extensive Spanish-language Olympics coverage in NBCUniversal history by offering more than 173 hours of programming.

NBCOlympics.com will live stream every event and sport for the first time ever -- more than 3,500 hours -- NBCU said. The vast majority of live streaming on NBCOlympics.com will only be available to authenticated cable, satellite or telco customers.