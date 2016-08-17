Olympics Grab Social Gold Tuesday

The Summer Olympic Games in Rio dominated TV-related social media posts on Facebook and Twitter Tuesday night with over 3 million uniques, according to Nielsen Social.

"Uniques" are defined as "social media accounts that have authored original content related to a linear TV episode or engaged with that content."

That was across six networks—CNBC, MSNBC, NBC, NBC Universo, NBCSN and USA Network—over several hours, with 3,410,000 Facebook uniques and 488,000 Twitter accounts.

In fact, sports (and faux sports) took three of the top four social spots.

Pretty Little Liars was second for the night with 260,000 uniques. In third was the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles on MLB Network with 102,000 uniques.

Rounding out the top four was WWE SmackDown on USA with 87,000 uniques.