Olympics, Daytona hot for NBC

After 10 nights, NBC's Olympic Games coverage has averaged an 18.3 Nielsen

Media Research rating and 29 share, up 10 percent from the same period of

coverage of the Nagano, Japan, Winter Games four years ago.

Sunday night's coverage averaged a 17.1/27 over almost four hours (7:30 p.m.

to 11:15 p.m.). Day-10 Nagano coverage over three hours (8 p.m. to 11 p.m.)

averaged an 18/28.

Nielsen estimated that 167 million U.S. viewers and 80 percent of households

have tuned in to some portion of the Games through the first 10 days.

Separately, NBC reported that its coverage of the National Association for

Stock Car Auto Racing's Daytona 500 race Sunday delivered the highest ratings

for the event in the 24 years that it has been covered live, averaging a 10.9

Nielsen rating and 26 share from 12:40 p.m. to 5:15 p.m.

The network said it was the highest ratings performance for a car race since

the 1984 Indianapolis 500, which did a 12.9/25.

Some 35 million viewers saw some part of the race, according to Nielsen

estimates.