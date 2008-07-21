Olympics Ads 90% Sold Out, NBCU Says

NBC Universal has sold 90% of its advertising inventory for the upcoming Olympic Games in Beijing and says it is on pace for a record haul. NBC Universal says it has a $1 billion revenue target.

NBC Sports & Olympics senior VP of sales Seth Winter thinks NBC's primetime coverage of Olympic trials for swimming, gymnastics and track and field helped prime the advertising pump. NBCU properties (including cable networks and NBCOlympics.com) will air an unprecedented 3,600 hours of Olympic coverage starting Aug. 8.