Olympics up 14% after one-dozen nights
Through 12 nights, NBC is averaging an 18.5 household Nielsen Media Research
rating and 30 share for its Olympic Games coverage, up 14 percent from CBS'
coverage from Nagano, Japan, four years ago.
Tuesday-night coverage -- featuring the start of the women's figure-skating
competition -- averaged a 22.3/34, up 7 percent over day 13 at Nagano, when
women's figure skating started.
Tuesday night's coverage was seen by 71.5 million viewers, making it the most
viewed night of competition during the Salt Lake City Games so
far.
