Olympic Ratings Hit the Beach
Beach volleyball proved its Olympic Games appeal Tuesday night.
The gold-medal match between an American duo and Brazilian team was part of NBC's prime-time Athens coverage that attracted an average 25 million viewers, up 34% from Day 12 coverage of the 2000 Sydney Games. The match earned an average 15.7 rating with a 28 share. Through the first 12 days, NBC's prime time Athens coverage is averaging 26.1 million viewers, up 14 percent from Sydney.
