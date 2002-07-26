Olshansky joins Scholastic
Ken Olshansky, formerly senior vice president, creative affairs for TV-Loonland AG and Sunbow Entertainment (Generation O, The Cramp Twins,
Donner), has joined Scholastic Entertainment (Magic School Bus,
Clifford the Big Red Dog, Animorphs) as senior VP,
television programming.
He will oversee development and production.
Olshansky's resume includes posts at Nickelodeon and Comedy
Central.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.