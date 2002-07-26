Olshansky joins Scholastic

Ken Olshansky, formerly senior vice president, creative affairs for TV-Loonland AG and Sunbow Entertainment (Generation O, The Cramp Twins,

Donner), has joined Scholastic Entertainment (Magic School Bus,

Clifford the Big Red Dog, Animorphs) as senior VP,

television programming.

He will oversee development and production.

Olshansky's resume includes posts at Nickelodeon and Comedy

Central.