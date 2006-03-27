OLN Running With the Bulls Through 2010

Cable network OLN (Outdoor Life Network) has extended its contract with the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) through 2010. The network will continue to televise PBR evens on Saturday and Sunday nights during bull-riding season. Events include 22 regular-season PBR events, three Challenger Tour events, and the PBR World Finals.

OLN has been televising PBR events since 2003. Since then, audience numbers for PBR programming have swelled. The number of men 25-54 (the target audience) who are tuning into the bulls is up 10% in first quarter 2006 compared with last year and up 43% compared to 2003.

OLN (formerly Outdoor Life Network) can be seen in 63 million homes.