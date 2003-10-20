Trending

OLN Rolls Out Rodeo Reality

Outdoor Life Network in January will debut Cowboy 101
, a 13-part reality series that will follow a group of eight collegiate rodeo athletes as they compete in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.

Cowboy 101 will be taped at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas.

Rodeo competitions are a regular part of OLN’s lineup.