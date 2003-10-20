OLN Rolls Out Rodeo Reality
Outdoor Life Network in January will debut Cowboy 101
, a 13-part reality series that will follow a group of eight collegiate rodeo athletes as they compete in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association.
Cowboy 101 will be taped at Sul Ross State University in Alpine, Texas.
Rodeo competitions are a regular part of OLN’s lineup.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.