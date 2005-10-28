OLN Gets Cablevision Upgrade

OLN will be bumped down from Cablevision’s digital sports package to Cablevision’s digital basic tier on systems in the tri-state area, under an agreement the network inked with Cablevision Systems Corp.

Comcast-owned OLN will reach Cablevision customers in the area in time for Nov. 7’s Penguins-Rangers game. Cablevision previously carried OLN on a $4.95/month sports tier, along with nine other networks.

In August, OLN agreed to pay some $65 million to telecast hockey’s upcoming season, buying the rights to 58 regular season NHL games, many playoff games and the first two games of the Stanley Cup Finals.

At the time, Comcast COO Steve Burke said the channel will seek higher license fees from cable and DBS operators when the many of the tiny network's carriage deals come up for renewal at the end of the year. Oct. 20, EchoStar said it would no longer carry OLN on DISH Network, saying it did not want its customers to shoulder any costs added by OLN’s acquisition of the NHL games.

OLN averaged 229,000 total viewers in prime during third quarter, up 48% from last year.