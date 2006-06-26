OLN Enters the Boxing Ring

As OLN continues its fight to reposition itself as a mainstream sports network, it will add boxing to its lineup beginning July 27.

The Comcast-owned network, which is changing its name to "Versus" in September, has cut a deal with Top Rank Boxing to air Fight Night, a series of live boxing events and classic fights from Top Rank’s library. The series will air Thursday nights at 9 ET.



Fight Night will feature 12 live events per year, with the rest of the nights being filled by library programming. The show will be hosted by veteran sports writer Wally Matthews and Bob Papa, who has called boxing for ESPN and NBC. Michael Buffer, known for his "Let’s get ready to rumble!" catch phrase, will serve as the ring announcer.

Buffer will host the show on nights when there is no live event being covered.

OLN also plans on making cut-down versions of the show available on video-on-demand and will put footage on OLN’s Website.