OLN Adds a "Player"

Comcast's OLN launched a broadband video channel - The Player - with more than 100 exclusive videos. The channel, available at OLNtv.com, offers replays and daily highlights of the network's sports events and series. Programming ranges from replays and highlights of NHL games and the Tour de France to behind-the-scenes reports from field sports industry shows.

OLN, available in some 69 million homes, plans to rebrand itself in September 2006 as "Versus" to reinforce itself as a destination for sports and competition programming.