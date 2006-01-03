Oliver Rejoins Reed TV Group

Lawrence Oliver has returned to B&C and Multichannel News as the VP and general manager of the Reed Television Group.

Oliver will report to Charlie Koones, president of the Variety Group and publisher of Variety.

The Long Island, N.Y., native had most recently been VP and group publisher of Reed's New York Retail Group. But he is best known for his management roles at various media publications and his leadership role in several TV trade organizations.

“I am pleased to return to the industry that was formerly a major part of my life and career,” Oliver said.

“Larry is a seasoned pro and we're excited to welcome him back to RBI's Television Group,” said Koones. “Together with Group Publisher Chuck Bolkcom, and B&C Editor in Chief Max Robins and Multichannel's Editor in Chief Tom Steinert-Threlkeld, Larry will bring great value to our readers, online users and advertisers.”

Oliver joined Broadcasting magazine in 1991 and was in charge of cable advertising as the publication evolved into Broadcasting & Cable. In 1994 he left to join Multichannel News and Cablevision magazine. After Reed acquired those magazines, Oliver was named group publisher of the Reed Television Group.

“I feel I never really left the TV business, having been a regular reader of the two magazines and Web sites I will now preside over,” says Oliver. “I look forward to continuing to grow the B&C and Multichannel News franchises and further strengthening their positions in a multimedia landscape that is evolving at lightning speed.”

