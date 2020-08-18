Olin Joins Nickelodeon as Senior VP, Live Action

Zack Olin has been named senior VP, live action, a new position at Nickelodeon.

Olin, who had served as a live-action development consultant for the kids network, will work with Shauna Phelan, senior VP, live-action scripted content, on the oversight of scripted series, movies and specials.

Before consulting with Nickelodeon, Olin spent several years at ABC Studios as VP, creative development working on series including Grown-ish, Speechless, The Kids Are Alright and The Real O’Neals.

Olin began his TV career at CBS productions as an assistant on the development team. He also worked at Fox Broadcasting and ABC Network Entertainment.