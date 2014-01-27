Olevitch Named WTVJ Miami GM

Larry Olevitch has been named president and general manager of NBCUniversal-owned WTVJ Miami. He starts immediately and reports to Valari Staab, NBCUniversal Owned Television Stations president.

Olevitch succeeds Manuel Martinez, who was recently named president of the Telemundo Station Group. For the last two years, he was senior VP of sales at WTVJ.

“Larry has been an integral part of the management team driving the transformation at NBC 6 over the last two years. He knows South Florida and he knows the station’s winning strategy,” said Staab. “I am confident he is the right person to maintain NBC 6’s momentum as it emerges as the leading station in the market for local news and information.”

Before assuming his role at WTVJ, Olevitch was senior VP of integrated media at the NBC Owned Stations for four years. “I am honored to help continue the wonderful tradition of quality news and community commitment at NBC 6,” said Olevitch. “The entire NBC 6 team has shown tremendous commitment and drive to be the top television station in the South Florida market across all platforms. In today’s multi-platform world, we are well-positioned to deliver the most relevant content to area viewers.”

Before his time at NBC, Olevitch was sales manager and research director at WPTV West Palm Beach.