Old series beat Fox Series

CBS and NBC aired repeats against the World Series on Fox last week -- a first,

network executives said.

The thinking this time was: Why not burn off some repeats and save more

originals for later in the season? They did better than that.

The repeats of Friends on NBC and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation on CBS actually beat the

game, and by a fairly wide margin.

After five games, Fox was on track to air the lowest-viewed World Series

ever. Currently, the least watched was the 2000 Yankees/Mets "subway" series.

Fox has been airing make-goods throughout the games, and the network said it expects to

handle shortfalls within the Series.