Old series beat Fox Series
CBS and NBC aired repeats against the World Series on Fox last week -- a first,
network executives said.
The thinking this time was: Why not burn off some repeats and save more
originals for later in the season? They did better than that.
The repeats of Friends on NBC and CSI: Crime Scene Investigation on CBS actually beat the
game, and by a fairly wide margin.
After five games, Fox was on track to air the lowest-viewed World Series
ever. Currently, the least watched was the 2000 Yankees/Mets "subway" series.
Fox has been airing make-goods throughout the games, and the network said it expects to
handle shortfalls within the Series.
