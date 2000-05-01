Old hat for ABC

ABC keeps on rolling. The network won its 17th straight week in total viewers and ninth straight week among adults 18-49. For the week ended April 23, ABC averaged a network-best 12.2 million viewers and a 4.5 rating/13 share in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research. Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? and the return of 20/20 Downtown helped ABC secure the weekly ratings win. Millionaire finished as the No. 1-rated program of the week in adults 18-49 on Sunday (April 23). Its Thursday and Tuesday outings finished second and fifth, respectively, for the week. NBC finished the 31st week of the 1999-2000 season in second place in adults 18-49 with a 3.9 average. FOX was third with a 3.6 rating in adults 18-49, followed by CBS at a 3.2. In total viewers, CBS was second with a 10.7 million-viewer average, NBC averaged 10.2 million, and FOX was at 7.5 million. UPN again led The WB in both adults 18-49 and total viewers.