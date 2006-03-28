Old Christine Slips on CBS

Could the Seinfeld curse be taking effect? CBS’ The New Adventures of Old Christine slipped in the prime time ratings Monday night, scoring its lowest numbers in the 9:30 time slot since it premiered March 13, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate overnight numbers (live plus same day). The sitcom starring Julia Louis Dreyfuss earned a 3.8 rating/9 share in the key 18-49 demo, down from the 5.2/12 it scored last week. The show came in fourth in the time slot, behind the second half-hours of Fox’s 24, NBC’s The Apprentice and ABC’s Supernanny. However, it was the only original programming choice in a night of reruns for the network, so it is too soon to know if the Seinfeld curse could be responsible. Its lead-in was a rerun of Two and a Half Men (4.5/10). Stay tuned next week.

CBS was second overall for the night with a 4.0/10 in the demo. Its highest-rated show was a repeat of CSI: Miami from 10-11 (5.2/14).

First for the night was Fox. The network got its best number from 24 (a 6.0/14 between 9-10).

NBC and ABC tied for third place with a 3.8 rating (NBC got a 10 share, ABC a 9).

Game show Deal or No Deal gave NBC its best numbers; the Howie-Mandel-helmed show got a 5.0/13 from 8-9 (identical to last week's numbers).

Best in show for ABC was Supernanny, which got a 4.2/10 from 9-10.

UPN was fifth with a 1.4/3 for its lineup of sitcoms. Close behind was The WB with a 1.3/3 for its two-hour return of drama Everwood.