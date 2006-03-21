Old Christine May Be New Hit

Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ The New Adventures of Old Christine picked up steam in its second week, pairing with CSI: Miami and Two and a Half Men to put CBS on top in overall ratings Monday night in the 18-49 demo, according to Nielsen Fast Affiliate ratings.

For the second week in the 9:30 p.m. time slot, The New Adventures of Old Christine came in a close second to 24’s second half-hour, but it is quickly closing the ratings gap on the veteran drama. Fox’s 24 pulled a 5.5 rating and 13 share in its second half hour last night; Christine grabbed a 5.2/12. CBS’ Two and a Half Men shared 24’s lead in the 9 p.m. half-hour with a 5.5/13.

Last week, Christine premiered at 8:30 p.m. to a 3.9/10 in the demo, which tied with ABC’s Wife Swap, and its 9:30 episode grabbed a 4.1/11, second to 24 with a 5.9/14. Three episodes don’t mean the world, but it would appear Christine at least stands a chance of breaking the so-called Seinfeld jinx. Co-stars from that historic NBC sitcom so far haven’t been able to star in a show that’s their own.

NBC’s Deal or No Deal won the 8 p.m. hour in the demo with a 5.0/13 in the first half, increasing to a 6.1/15 in the 8:30 slot. Prison Break put Fox in second place in that first half-hour with a 4.0/10, increasing to a 4.6/11 in the second.

CBS’ The King of Queens was third in the 8:00 slot with a 3.5/9, and Wife Swap on ABC got a 3.7/9 in the 8:30 slot to beat How I Met Your Mother (3.3/8).

The 10 p.m. hour was all CBS with CSI: Miami winning with a 6.6/16 in the first half-hour and a 6.5/17 in the second half hour. ABC’s Miracle Workers came in second with a 2.8/7 and 2.7/7 for the first and second half-hours respectively, and NBC’s Medium was a very close third with a 2.6/7 and 2.5/7 in its first and second half-hours.

Overall, CBS won the night in the 18-49 demo with a 5.1 rating/12 share and 15.3 million viewers. Fox was second with a 4.9/12 and 11.9 million viewers, and NBC was third with 4.1/10 and 11.5 million viewers. ABC was fourth with a 3.5/9 and 8.8 million viewers.

Univision was fifth at 8, 9 and 10 p.m. with a 2.4/4, 2.2/4, and 1.6/3, respectively, ahead of UPN and The WB (1.2/3 and 1.1/3, respectively, for the night).