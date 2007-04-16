Olbermann Joins NBC's NFL Studio Show

NBC Sports will look to breath some new life into its Sunday night NFL studio show with the addition of MSNBC host Keith Olbermann.

Olbermann becomes a co-host of Football Night in America beginning this season.

Olbermann currently hosts Countdown on MSNBC and also appears regularly on ESPN radio with his former ESPN SportsCenter partner, Dan Patrick.

Olbermann was previously an anchor for NBC Sports and has also worked recently for CNN and Fox.