Ohlmeyer leaves Monday Night Football

After returning to the show for just one season, ABC Monday Night Football executive producer Don Ohlmeyer has decided to call it quits, citing the pressures of all the travel that comes with the job.

"The 22 week season is too grueling, and I just decided I'd had enough of the travel," Ohlmeyer told the AP. Ohlmeyer made sweeping changes in the broadcast, most notably adding funnyman Dennis Miller to the three-man announcing team. He also replaced long-time sideline reporter Lesley Visser with former NFL star Eric Dickerson and ESPN's Melissa Stark.

ABC Sports President Howard Katz credited Ohlmeyer, who also produced the game back in the 70's, with bringing "the buzz back to Monday Night," if not the ratings, which fell for the sixth straight season. No word on a replacement yet.

- Steve McClellan