Ohio State Scores for ABC, Too

ABC's carriage of number one Ohio State's narrow victory over number two Michigan scored the biggest audience for a college football game since 1993, according to the network.

The game recorded a 13.4 rating, according to Nielsen, the biggest number since Florida State vs. Notre DAme did a 16 rating in November 1993.

Fans with cable and desire to see the game again, of for the first time, can catch in on ESPN Classic Nov. 22 at 9 p.m.