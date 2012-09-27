Ohio NBC Affiliates Join Forces for Senate Debate

Nine NBC affiliates across Ohio are joining up to broadcast

a live 60-minute debate between the incumbent, Democratic Senator Sherrod

Brown, and challenger, Republican State Treasurer Josh Mandel. The debate takes

place Oct. 25 in Cincinnati and will air live at 7 p.m. on Ohio's NBC

affiliates.





Chuck Todd, NBC White House Correspondent, will moderate,

along with a panel comprising local station anchors and reporters.





AARP is underwriting the broadcast.





"AARP Ohio is pleased to underwrite the broadcast of

this debate so Ohioans can learn where candidates stand on the issues most

important to them," says Jane Taylor, state director for AARP Ohio.

"AARP is proud of our 26-year history of providing unbiased information so

voters can choose candidates that best fit their values."