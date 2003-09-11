Offshore Oddsmaker Handicaps Survivor
According to off-shore Internet betting site Intertops.com (www.intertops.com), Ryan the produce clerk
(6-5) and Nicole the massage therapist (5-8) will most likely be the first ones voted off the island in CBS' latest Survivor incarnation,
Survivor: Pearl Islands, which debuts Sept. 18.
Voted most likely to succeed by the handicappers: Trish
the sales executive (4-1) and Burton the marketing executive (5-1), suggesting
that their "client-manipulation skills" could come in handy.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.