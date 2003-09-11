Offshore Oddsmaker Handicaps Survivor

According to off-shore Internet betting site Intertops.com (www.intertops.com), Ryan the produce clerk

(6-5) and Nicole the massage therapist (5-8) will most likely be the first ones voted off the island in CBS' latest Survivor incarnation,

Survivor: Pearl Islands, which debuts Sept. 18.

Voted most likely to succeed by the handicappers: Trish

the sales executive (4-1) and Burton the marketing executive (5-1), suggesting

that their "client-manipulation skills" could come in handy.