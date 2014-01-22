Official: Maria Bartiromo Joins Fox Business Network

As expected, former CNBC host Maria Bartiromo has joined Fox Business Network as its global markets editor.

Bartiromo will anchor a daily market hours program for FBN, while also contributing to sister-network Fox News with a business-focused Sunday show. Both shows are expected to launch by the end of the first quarter. Her tenure officially begins Feb. 1.

Bartiromo left CNBC after 20 years in November, where it was reported that she was expected to assume a role with FBN. The move results in a reunion for Bartiromo and Fox News chairman & CEO Roger Ailes, who was the first to put the financial journalist on the Stock Market floor while at CNBC.

“I tapped Maria to report live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange while at CNBC, and I am delighted to have her join me once again alongside our star lineup at Fox Business," said Ailes in making the announcement.