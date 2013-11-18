Maria Bartiromo Leaving CNBC, Expected to Join Fox Business Network

Maria Bartiromo will leave CNBC later this month after 20 years with the network, a spokesperson confirmed.

"After 20 years of groundbreaking work at CNBC, Maria Bartiromo will be leaving the company as her contract expires on November 24th," said the spokesperson. "Her contributions to CNBC are too numerous to list but we thank her for all of her hard work over the years and wish her the best."



Bartiromo is expected to join Fox Business Network, where she would anchor a daily program and could have a role with Fox News as well. Drudge Report was first to report of her joining FBN.

Bartiromo had served as the host of CNBC's Closing Bell. She also is the host and managing editor of the weekly syndicated show On the Money With Maria Bartiromo. She joined CNBC in 1993 after working five years with CNN. In 1995, she became the first journalist to report live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on a regular basis.

"After 20 great years of having a front row seat to some of the most important economic stories in the world, it's hard to sum up the gratitude and appreciation I have for the team that helped make it happen. I am incredibly proud of what we have been able to accomplish," said Bartiromo in a statement. "I want to thank all the people at CNBC who have been with me on this journey, and of course the viewers and investors everywhere for making me love every minute of it."