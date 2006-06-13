OEN Gets Fox Carriage Deal

Internet Protocol TV provider Optical Entertainment Network (OEN) has signed an IPTV carriage agreement with Fox Cable Networks to provide all Fox cable nets to its subscribers. Under the affiliate agreement, OEN’s FISION service, which is rolling out to 1.6 million households in Houston, Tex., will offer FX, Fox Movie Channel, National Geographic Channel, Fox Reality, FUEL TV, Fox Soccer Channel, SPEED, Fox Sports en Español, Fox College Sports and regional sports network FSN Southwest.

"We are very pleased to become a Fox Cable Networks affiliate and to make their programming available to our subscribers," said Jo-lynn Foo, VP Programming of Optical Entertainment network. "We are dedicated to working with market leaders such as Fox to provide the highest quality sports and entertainment experiences available in the market today."