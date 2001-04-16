O'Donnell sidelined for Nick awards

Rosie O'Donnell, still recovering from an infection to her hand brought on by a serious knife accident, will not be hosting the 14th annual Kids' Choice Awards.

O'Donnell, the host for Nickelodeon's show for the past four years, will be replaced by a surprise guest, which will be revealed when the show tapes this Saturday in Santa Monica. Albie Hecht, Nickelodeon, TV Land and TNN president of film and TV production said, "Rosie is under doctor orders to not travel at this time. And her health is our first and foremost concern," regarding how she would have to fly out from her home in New York to do the show.

The Rosie O'Donnell Show has also had to make some changes to accommodate O'Donnell's temporary on-air absence, recently inviting as a guest host for the show Barbara Walters. At this point, there is no word on when O'Donnell will be returning to her show. - Susanne Ault