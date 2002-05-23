O'Donnell live finale rosy

The Rosie O'Donnell Show scored a season high 5.7 rating/17 share in the

overnight markets for Wednesday's program (the show's last live broadcast) and

won its time period in 29 of those markets.

The show improved its lead-in (3.3/11) by 73 percent in rating and 55 percent

in share.

Additionally, this broadcast topped both Live with Regis & Kelly (4.6/17)

and Oprah (4.5/12).

In New York (WABC-TV, 10 a.m.), Wednesday's finale scored an 8.8/30,

improving on its Regis & Kelly lead-in (7.0/25) and taking first in

the time period.

In Los Angeles, Rosie finished first in its time period (KNBC-TV,

10 a.m.) with a 3.7/13, building on its Today lead-in (3.0/11).

New (taped) episodes of the series will continue to air through June 27,

capping a six-year run in which the show won multiple Emmy Awards.

In fall 2002, Caroline Rhea will continue the talk franchise founded by

O'Donnell and Telepictures Productions with The Caroline Rhea Show.