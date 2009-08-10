Octomom On Fox Radar

Fox is reviving Octomom mania with a two-hour special on Nadya Suleman that will air Aug. 19.

Octomom:

The Incredible Unseen Footage is a no-host documentary based on

footage generated during the more than six months that a crew from

RadarOnline.com spent living with Suleman and her family since January,

when she gave birth to octuplets after already having had six children.

Craig Piligian of Pilgrim Films and Television is exec producing.

The

deal to air the special on Fox came together four weeks ago, according

to Fox alternative topper Mike Darnell, who added that Suleman did not

get the right to control or sign off on the content.

