Octomom On Fox Radar
Fox is reviving Octomom mania with a two-hour special on Nadya Suleman that will air Aug. 19.
Octomom:
The Incredible Unseen Footage is a no-host documentary based on
footage generated during the more than six months that a crew from
RadarOnline.com spent living with Suleman and her family since January,
when she gave birth to octuplets after already having had six children.
Craig Piligian of Pilgrim Films and Television is exec producing.
The
deal to air the special on Fox came together four weeks ago, according
to Fox alternative topper Mike Darnell, who added that Suleman did not
get the right to control or sign off on the content.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.