October Road To Follow Grey's Anatomy on ABC

ABC will give its rookie drama October Road a plush post-Grey’s Anatomy launching pad when it debuts Thursday, March 15 at 10.

The move means fellow rookie Men in Trees goes to the bench for as many as six weeks - the number of episodes ABC ordered.

The network also will bring back J.J. Abrams drama Six Degrees Fridays at 10 beginning March 23.

The show had been benched in November after a fall launch failed to gain an audience.