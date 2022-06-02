Octavio Valdez Joins Univision’s KMEX as 11 p.m. News Anchor
Joins Andrea Gonzales at desk for ‘Noticias 34 a las 11 p.m.’
KMEX-DT, TelevisaUnivision’s TV station in Los Angeles, said it named Octavio Valdez as anchor of its late newscast, Noticias 34 a las 11 p.m., starting June 6.
Valdez had previously been an anchor with Foro TV, Televisa’s national newscast in Mexico.
He will be anchoring alongside Andrea González and replacing León Krauze, who was promoted to Univison’s network news earlier this year. Yara Lasanta and Diana Alvarado fill out the rest of the 11 p.m. news team.
“We are thrilled to welcome Octavio to the Los Angeles team, his experience and commitment to deliver our brand is a testament to the news we strive to offer our community each day,” said Marco Flores, news director and VP of news for the station.
Valdez has hit the ground running. He’s already interviewed Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, Superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District Albert M. Carvalho, and Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso.
KMEX is the No.1 station in the market for local news, topping the English-language stations. ■
