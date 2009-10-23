Oct. 26-31: B&C/MCN VOD Breakfast At CTAM Summit, Inside 'True Blood' at Paley Center, November Sweeps Begins And More...

Monday, Oct. 26

Come to the Stand By For Station Identification session at the CTAM Summit in Denver, Co. for a discussion on smart brand management that can help networks engage audiences at 3:30 p.m. It will feature speeches from TAXI Chairman Paul Lavoie and President/GM of AMC Charlie Collier. Get complete information about the CTAM Summit, including the full schedule and speakers, at http://www.ctam.com/html/summit/index.html

Tuesday, Oct. 27

B&C and Multichannel News host a breakfast panel discussion at the CTAM Summit -- Success Strategies for VOD -- Oct. 27 at 7:30 a.m. Panelists include Rogers Communications’ David Purdy, Mediacom’s Mike Rahimi, Clearleap’s Braxton Jarratt, IFC Entertainment’s Lisa Schwartz and Avail-TVN’s Doug Sylvester. Catch the series premiere of Monica: Still Standing, about the personal journey of the music artist Monica, on BET at 10 p.m. Also at 10, is the return of TLC's The Little Couple, following the lives of newleyweds who are under 4 feet tall.

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Go inside HBO’s hit vampire drama True Blood as creator Alan Ball and the writing staff discuss the creation of the series at the Paley Center for Media at 7 p.m. in Los Angeles. Later, for those who have DirecTV, watch the fourth season premiere of Friday Night Lights on the satellite comany's The 101 Network at 9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Catch the series premiere of FX’s new original comedy The League, about friendship set against the backdrop of a fantasy football league, at 10:30 p.m. Calendar Note: November Sweeps starts today and continues until Nov. 25.

Friday, Oct. 30

Get ready for Halloween and tune in for the special holiday-themed episode of Medium entitled “Bite Me” at 9 p.m. on CBS. The characters are inserted into classic horror film Night of the Living Dead.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Happy Halloween! Before dressing up in costume, eats some candy on the couch while watching the season finale of The Locator on WE at 9 p.m.