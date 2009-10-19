Oct. 19-25: B&C Hall of Fame, OnScreen Media Summit, 'White Collar' Premiere And More...

Monday, Oct. 19

Catch the NYC premiere of Joe Pantoliano’s (The Sopranos) documentary No Kidding, Me, Too!, a film aimed at eliminating the shame and stigma attached to brain disease, at the Paley Center for Media at 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 20

Join B&C for its 19th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame honoring twelve industry players at 5 p.m. at the Waldorf Astoria in NYC. Brian Williams, anchor and managing editor of NBC Nightly News, will host the event with guest presenter Entertainment Tonight host Mary Hart. If you're staying home, catch the season finale of investment-reality competition series Shark Tank on ABC at 8 p.m. Then, tune in for the over-the-top antics of Jeff Lewis in the season finale of Flipping Out at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Wednesday, Oct. 21

B&C and Multichannel News present the OnScreen Media Summit at 8 a.m. at the Edison Ballroom in NYC with an opening keynote Q&A with News Corp.’s Chase Carey. Other keynote speakers include Warner Bros. Barry M. Meyer, Cox Communication’s Bob Wilson, Merrill Lynch’s Jessica Reif Cohen and GroupM’s Rino Scanzoni.

Thursday, Oct. 22

Tune in for the series premiere of Comedy Central’s The Jeff Dunham Show, featuring the comedian and his ventriloquist skills, at 9 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 23

Get a glimpse in to the world of a con artist in the series premiere of White Collar on USA at 10 p.m.