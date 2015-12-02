O'Connor Named Univision Chief Commercial Officer

Tonia O’Connor has been promoted to chief commercial officer and president of content distribution at Univision Communications.

In her newly created position, O’Connor will remain based in New York and will continue to report to CEO Randy Falco.

Under O’Connor, Univision has been putting greater emphasis on diversifying its portfolio of assets by bringing together its corporate development and enterprise groups under one Enterprise Development unit. This unit will focus on enhancing Univision's market position to help incubate and launch new products and businesses. O’Connor will also continue to be responsible for content distribution, including online and mobile, as well as creating new business models with emerging outlets.

“Tonia is an innovative leader and influencer in our industry, who has played an essential role in expanding and deepening our relationships with both new and longstanding partners. She and her team have consistently delivered on our strategy to provide a Univision branded experience everywhere our audience is watching,” said Falco. “As chief commercial officer, Tonia will bring her focus, energy, extensive relationships and deep understanding of the consumer to identify new growth opportunities as we consolidate our efforts to provide Hispanic Americans with products and services that inform, empower and entertain."