OC Moving on Fox; Al Not Moving to CBS

Fox will move The OC from 8 to 9 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 12 and has pulled Reunion a month ahead of schedule. The network will fill the first hour with originals and reruns of That ’70s Show, which had been slated to move there in March and currently airs on Wednesdays.

Fox’s struggling 8:30 p.m. Wednesday Pamela Anderson sitcom Stacked, meanwhile, will go on temporary hiatus, slated to return March 16 after the Winter Olympics on NBC in a new slot at 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Three weeks of special American Idol results shows will lead up to it in the hour.

Fox also pulled the cancelled Kitchen Confidential on Mondays, double-running Arrested Development, which is expected to depart Fox but may possibly end up elsewhere.

Over at CBS, Al Sharpton has been quoted saying he is no longer interested in doing a comedy called Al in the Family, which had been in the discussion stages recently at Paramount Network Television. He indicated he would rather run for president again than play a modern-day Archie Bunker.